5 teens arrested after viral assault following a football game

Five high school students between the ages of 15 and 16 are facing charges, including one 16-year-old who will be charged as an adult.

BETHESDA, Md. — Five teenagers allegedly connected to a large fight outside a Bethesda Metro station that was caught on camera have been arrested and charged with assault.

The teens are students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and Walter Johnson High School. The fight took place at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, after a football game between the two schools.

A male victim and a parent reported the assault to Montgomery County Police the same night of the fight.

Extra officers were already in that area, assigned to assist with the game. Authorities say they did not learn about a viral video depicting the fight until it was brought to their attention Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Police said detectives were able to identify the students involved with the help of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) leaders.

One 16-year-old from Bethesda is being charged as an adult with armed robbery and second-degree assault. While police have released his name, WUSA9 is choosing not to name any juveniles involved in the fight. Another unnamed 16-year-old and a 15-year-old are also facing robbery and second-degree assault charges, but are both charged as juveniles. Finally, two 15-year-olds are charged with first-degree assault, as juveniles.

Police expect to make more arrests in this case, they said Friday.



Following the fight, MCPS sent a letter home to families, outlining new rules to extend safety beyond the school campus following the large fight.

"This poses challenges but we are exploring a number of options along with our county security and police partners," the letter to families reads. "Essentially, this involves monitoring by placing MCPS staff in key areas of our community following football games and messaging to our students that we and the community are watching. This incident must serve as a teachable moment for our entire community. We must collectively reinforce the values of respect, tolerance, and resolving conflict through peaceful means."

The actions that will be used to "strengthen safety" at all future football games include:

Students presenting a school ID

School-age spectators from anywhere other than the competing schools being accompanied by an adult

Backpacks not being allowed into games

Spectator numbers limited to 75% of stadium capacity

Individuals who engage in inappropriate behaviors may be excluded from postseason competitions or suspended for multiple contests

Game times/dates may be altered to provide more daylight and assist with event management

"It could be that the choice is made to move the game to a Saturday to move it to an earlier time on a Friday," MCPS communications director Chris Cram said. "We don't make those decisions lightly."

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to call 240-773-6710.