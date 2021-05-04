Children older than 12 may soon be able to get the Pfizer vaccine. But, will schools require the shot?

Pfizer is seeking FDA approval to open its vaccine up to 12-15-year-olds. Currently, the minimum age is 16.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As Pfizer seeks approval from the FDA to open its vaccine eligibility to children older than 12, some question if a COVID-19 shot will be required for children in the next school year. However, at this time, Pennsylvania health officials tell FOX43 that decision will likely be made by the districts themselves.

"In terms of requirement for vaccine, that's not something that's being contemplated by the Department of Health. That would be a decision that schools would make," said Department of Health Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson on Tuesday.

Dr. Johnson noted she does support children who are eligible to get the vaccine.

"We strongly support vaccinations in those age groups, again, to help to cover our community with vaccinations," she said as she also encouraged adults to sign up.

Currently, the minimum age to received a Pfizer vaccination is 16 and the minimum age for a Moderna vaccination is 18-years-old.