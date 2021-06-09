x
Education

Upper Dauphin Area High School closed 9/7 due to COVID-19 cases

School officials decided to close the school for a day after five teachers tested positive for COVID-19.
Credit: FOX43

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Upper Dauphin Area High School will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 7, after five teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

Along with the five teachers who've tested positive for coronavirus, three others are quarantining while waiting for test results.

While the building is closed to high schoolers for the day, students will still have a virtual learning day.

District officials say they are working through contact tracing for all cases.

Students should log into "Canvas" (an online learning platform) for assignments and information from teachers.

Elementary and middle school classes will continue as scheduled.

