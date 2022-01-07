x
United Way of Lebanon County collecting school supplies for local children in need

The drive will run from July 1 to August 12.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — United Way of Lebanon County is proudly hosting its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. 

The event began July 1 and will run through August 12. The goal of the annual drive is to partner with the community to collect enough supplies to ensure that every child in need has a new book bag and supplies to start the school year. 

VF Corporation has donated 250 backpacks to begin supply drive. 

The community can help by: 

  • Purchase supplies while out shopping, or from United Way’s Amazon wishlist.
  • Host a collection at your workplace, church, civic group, etc.
  • Make a donation. A $15 contribution provides a backpack filled with supplies.

 Backpacks and school supplies can be dropped off at the United Way's tent at the First Friday event on August from 4-7 p.m. The family-friendly event, held at the YMCA Train Depot, will include games, food, live music, and more. 

Pick-up and delivery of donated items can also be arranged by contacting United Way of Lebanon County at 717-273-8144. 

Visit here for more information, to donate, shop the list, or find out how to register if you know a child in need. Donators can also follow the United Way Facebook page to get the latest updates on the 2022 Stuff the Bus. 

