United Way of Lebanon County collecting school supplies for local children in need

The drive will run from July 1 to August 12.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — United Way of Lebanon County is proudly hosting its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

The event began July 1 and will run through August 12. The goal of the annual drive is to partner with the community to collect enough supplies to ensure that every child in need has a new book bag and supplies to start the school year.

VF Corporation has donated 250 backpacks to begin supply drive.

The community can help by:

Purchase supplies while out shopping, or from United Way’s Amazon wishlist.

Host a collection at your workplace, church, civic group, etc.

Make a donation. A $15 contribution provides a backpack filled with supplies.

Backpacks and school supplies can be dropped off at the United Way's tent at the First Friday event on August from 4-7 p.m. The family-friendly event, held at the YMCA Train Depot, will include games, food, live music, and more.

Pick-up and delivery of donated items can also be arranged by contacting United Way of Lebanon County at 717-273-8144.