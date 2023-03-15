Five Ukrainian students awarded full-tuition scholarships to Dickinson

The students will join the approximate 14% of the Dickinson student body who hail from outside of the U.S., the school said.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Five students who are currently living in Ukraine will join the Dickinson College class of 2027 thanks to a donation from an alumnus.

Sam Rose's $2 million donation will cover the cost of room and board, travel costs and a stipend for each student for the entire four years they will study at Dickinson.

“These students have endured more than a year of war in their homeland, and I’m happy to give them the opportunity to succeed with a life-changing Dickinson education to become leaders and problem-solvers,” said Rose.

The new Rose International Scholars Program will allow the students to join the approximate 14% of the Dickinson student body who hail from outside of the U.S.

“Thanks to Sam’s incredible generosity we are able to offer these students a world-class education away from war in Ukraine,” said Dickinson President John E. Jones III who phoned each student individually to share the scholarship offer. “It’s critical that we welcome international perspectives, and we are excited to meet and learn from our new Ukrainian students, who will help us build a more interesting and engaging campus community.”