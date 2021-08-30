Tips and tricks you need to know to help your child transition as they head back to school

While some students may be excited for a new school year, there may be bumps in the road and health experts are hoping parents can tackle certain emotions head-on.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some students across the Commonwealth have already begun school or are just a few days away from starting -- both on the collegiate and grammar school level.

Dr. Ramnarine Boodoo, a psychiatrist for Penn State Health Medical Group, says back-to-school jitters are normal -- and any odd feelings after that are too.

It all requires patience, he says.

Boodoo says parents and teachers should not just be thinking about the transition of the pandemic. Other aspects of school life may also be on the child's radar, for example, if they've been bullied.

"Going back to school can be even sometimes traumatic because you know you're going to be put into proximity with the person that bullied you in the past," he says.

Some students may also be on the fence about discussing certain things.

"It could be they're afraid their confidentiality is going to be broken and people are going to find out the things that are troubling them and use that against them," says Boodoo. "It could be, that they think no meaningful change is going to come out of it."

He says to create an open dialogue with the student there needs to be an attempt to establish rapport and build a sense of trust. It also takes an awareness of self.

"If you betray our own fears and insecurities, that's going to get passed on to a young person," Boodoo says.

Susan Knoll, care coordinator at Franklin and Marshall College, says the same things apply at the college level.

High emotions including grief and loss can arise, Knoll says, and she hopes students can reach for services available to them.

"It does take some students by surprise, and it's one of those things that may be students will put off, because they're too busy with their studies and academics, but eventually it usually shows up in some way," says Knoll.

Franklin and Marshall College recommends students who are experiencing personal issues of any kind to contact the counseling department. The institution's Student Wellness Center is connected with Lancaster General Health to expand on the aid students may need.

Harrisburg University currently employs 19 counselors and 7 social workers in addition to working with Pennsylvania Counseling services and other hospitals, medical and mental health providers in the area.