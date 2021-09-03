Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology announces tuition freeze for 2021-22 school year

“A tuition freeze (will) help ease the challenges our students have had to deal with this past year,” said college president Pedro Rivera, referring to the pandemic.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology announced this week that it will freeze tuition for the 2021-22 academic year, which starts this fall.

The freeze was approved by the College Board of Trustees at the March 2, 2021 meeting, the school said in a press release.

“Our students and their families are continuing to feel the pressures of the pandemic,” said Thaddeus Stevens College President Pedro A. Rivera. “By its very mission, Thaddeus Stevens College addresses economic barriers to accessing a college degree and commits to breaking down these roadblocks. A tuition freeze is one more step we can take to help ease the challenges our students have had to deal with this past year.”

The college said it will also waive activity fees for the 2021-22 academic year.

Thaddeus Stevens College offers students affordable access to higher education.

The school said its median student loan debt for the class of 2019 was $9,661.

Students who are Pell-eligible qualify for the Stevens Grant, which can cover completely, or significantly reduce, the cost of tuition, room and board, textbooks, and tools.

Founded in 1905 by bequest from the will of Thaddeus Stevens, a former U.S. Congressman, attorney, and abolitionist, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is a nationally-recognized, fully accredited two-year residential technical college offering 24 high-wage majors focused on technology, advanced manufacturing and construction trades, and several short-term certificate programs.