Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology begins spring semester with remote learning for general education classes

The school is one of several Central Pa. colleges to temporarily alter plans for the spring semester due to a rise in COVID-19 cases locally.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Another Central Pennsylvania college has temporarily shifted to a remote learning model for some of its classes in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster announced it is delaying the start of in-person learning for the spring semester.

From today through February 1, the college said, it will hold general education classes online.

In-person learning for general education classes is scheduled to begin again on February 2, the college said on its website.

"This transition is only applicable to in-person general education courses – all shops, labs, and other classes will return to in-person learning beginning January 19, unless notified otherwise," the school said. "Developmental/Pre-Major courses will be in-person."

Stevens Tech is the third Lancaster County college to alter its spring semster plans due to COVID-19 cases. Franklin & Marshall College switched to a temporary remote model, and Elizabethtown College delayed the start of its semester by a week.

Millersville University announced its plans for the spring semester will feature "normal distribution of in-person and online classes."

Harrisburg University and Lebanon Valley College are also temporarily moving to remote learning models for the start of the semester.

Penn State University students returned to campus to begin the spring semester in-person.

Gettysburg College began is spring semester in person this week, "with an initial period of restriction on in-person classes and activities as we conduct arrival testing," the college said on its website.

The same is true at Dickinson College, where the spring semester has opened with normal educational models in place.

"We have a series of thresholds in place with associated actions that would need to be taken so that if the conditions worsen significantly, we have plans in place to shift as needed," the college said on its website.

Wilson College is also beginning its spring semester in-person.