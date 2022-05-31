Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology receives $200,000 in funding to expand workforce training programs

The funding comes through Pennsylvania's Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program, Governor Tom Wolf said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology will receive $200,000 in funding through Pennsylvania's Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program, Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

The Lancaster-based school will use the money to expand short-term workforce training programs for adults to help meet the current workforce need, Wolf said.

“The manufacturing industry plays a key role in Pennsylvania’s economy, and ensuring we have the workforce to staff it is critical,” Wolf said in a press release. “As the need for trained skilled trade workers continues, we look to institutions like Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to not only maintain our workforce, but to develop new programs that will keep the commonwealth on the forefront of the manufacturing industry.”

Stevens College said it plans to use the funding to hire a full-time Workforce Development Manager and industry specific consultants to support the expansion and development of programs offered.

Through these investments, the college expects to double enrollment in Production Welding, Commercial Industrial Electrical, Commercial Industrial HVAC, Commercial Industrial Plumbing, and Commercial Industrial Facilities Maintenance Technology, and plans to develop new training modules in each of these programs, as well.

In addition, Wolf said, the college will develop new MIG and TIG Production Welding programs, a new Metal Fabrication and Welding Tech Program, and a new Manufacturing Software Engineering Tech program.

“As part of our mission, through workforce training and education, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology helps to enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvania residents by providing the skills needed to fill in-demand jobs,” said Pedro A. Rivera, President of Thaddeus Stevens College. “This funding will expand access to workforce training programs, increasing employability skills, and impacting lifelong economic prosperity as individuals who complete these programs accept family-sustaining jobs, which will help them purchase homes, build wealth, and contribute to our collective community.”

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is a nationally recognized, fully accredited two-year residential technical college offering 24 high-wage majors focused on technology, advanced manufacturing and construction trades, and several short-term certificate programs.

Founded in 1905 by bequest from the will of Thaddeus Stevens, a US Congressman, PA attorney, and abolitionist, the College continues to provide no-cost education to eligible students and is traditionally one of the lowest priced institutions in Pennsylvania for those who pay tuition.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 76 projects and invested more than $16.6 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.