Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology announces plans for tuition freeze

It's the second straight year that the Lancaster-based school will not increase rates for tuition or room and board.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster-based Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology announced Monday it will freeze tuition and room and board rates for the second straight year.

The freeze was enthusiastically adopted by the College Board of Trustees at its May 2022 meeting, the college said in a press release.

The 2022-23 academic year begins with the fall semester.

“Our students and their families are continuing to feel the pressures of the pandemic and the overall rise in other expenses, including transportation,” said Thaddeus Stevens College President, Pedro A Rivera. “By its very mission, Thaddeus Stevens College addresses economic barriers to accessing a college degree and commits to breaking down these roadblocks. This tuition freeze is one more step we can take to help ease the challenges our students have had to deal with this past year.”

Thaddeus Stevens College offers students affordable access to higher education. Median student loan debt for the class of 2021 was $11,328.