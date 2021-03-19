Dallastown Area Education Association and school district reach contract agreement

The new two year contract, includes the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years. Teachers had previously been working without a contract since June 30, 2020.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Dallastown Area Education Association (DAEA) and the school district reach a contract agreement on March 18, avoiding a strike.

The new two year contract, includes the current school year and is in effect from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020.

“The District and Association had been negotiating a new contract for more than a year,” said Ellen Connelly, DAEA president and gifted support teacher.

The first year of the new contract contract includes a salary freeze, with no changes to benefits, the second year allows for a 1.25% increase for teachers and the introduction of 10% co-insurance to the medical healthcare program.