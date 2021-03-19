Dallastown Area Education Association and school district reach contract agreement

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Dallastown Area Education Association (DAEA) and the school district reach a contract agreement on March 18, avoiding a strike.
The new two year contract, includes the current school year and is in effect from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020.
“The District and Association had been negotiating a new contract for more than a year,” said Ellen Connelly, DAEA president and gifted support teacher.
Teachers had been working with an expired contract since June 30, 2020.
The first year of the new contract contract includes a salary freeze, with no changes to benefits, the second year allows for a 1.25% increase for teachers and the introduction of 10% co-insurance to the medical healthcare program.
Superintendent Dr. Joshua Doll commended both parties for the spirit of cooperation, and determination displayed throughout the negotiation process. “We are grateful for the positive, collegial, and cooperative working relationship with the DAEA, and we look forward to continuing that relationship in the future.”