Some educators are leaving their professions due to pandemic burnout

YORK, Pa. — Teachers in central Pennsylvania and across the nation continue to struggle with burnout due to the pandemic. Many are even leaving the profession because of the stress they have dealt with for the past 22 months.

A survey released in October found k-12 public school educators were the most likely to report high levels of anxiety and stress during the pandemic.

Christine Danielewicz, an English language development teacher, certainly felt burned out because she had to juggle different tasks.

“A lot of times the teachers are called upon during a planning period when they would normally be doing something different to cover a class for a teacher’s absence," said Danielewicz.

A planning period is when teachers prepare for their next lessons. Most of the time, teachers are left to bring that work home.

“That has left many educators feeling stressed to the breaking point," said Chris Lilienthal, the Assistant Director of Communications for the PA State Education Association. "Many teachers are losing their lunch periods [or] they're losing their prep periods when they would be planning instruction for the next day because they have to fill in for absent educators in the absence of substitutes."

Becky Cibulka was a Spanish teacher who was also tasked with different roles during the pandemic.

“One thing people failed to see was how much of a workload was put on teachers, because we had to do things differently, because we kind of had to do things double," said Cibulka. "You had to have your in-person way of teaching, and you had to have your remote way of teaching."

Last year, she decided to retire due to pandemic burnout after 18 years. Although it was a hard decision for Becky, she knew it was for the best.

“It’s made a huge difference in how I feel," she said. "You know, I go home and I don’t want to take a nap right away. I feel like I have better relationship with my family and my friends. It’s really made me a lot happier."