Teacher retires after more than four decades of service

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating was there when they sent her off into retirement with a surprise party.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Donna Shank has spent the last 44 years teaching at Lock Haven Catholic School.

"I am very proud to say that I have spent my entire career at this amazing school," she said.

This was Shank's last day of teaching. Family, friends, school faculty, and former teachers set up a surprise retirement party in the gym to honor her.

"It was overwhelming walking in. I felt like I was in a daze, and I didn't even know what was going on. Everywhere I looked, there were people I haven't seen in years," Shank said.

Shank has taught kids from kindergarten through sixth grade. For the last decade, she has been the school's technology teacher.

"She is going to be irreplaceable, just a fantastic person and an amazing teacher. She is a great member of the community and admired by all," said Lock Haven Catholic School Principal Kimberly Williams.

"I am going to miss the routine. I think it is going to take a little bit of an adjustment when I have been coming to the school every day for 44 years," Donna said.

Her husband, Terry Shank, even crowned the newly retired teacher.

"She was thinking about the school all the time. No matter what she did, she was thinking about the school. I am very proud of her," Terry said.

Donna plans to spend more time with her grandchildren now that she is retired.