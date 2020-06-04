Take a class at an Ivy League college for free

Harvard, Yale and more universities are offering free classes online. So now you can say you "took a class" at Harvard.

Social distancing could be your chance to go to an ivy league school - and you don't even have to apply!

Some of the best colleges in the country are offering online classes for free.

Harvard university has HarvardX.

You can take courses like the principles of biochemistry - which is way over my head, but if it's your thing go for it!

You take a class at Stanford Unversity and learn all about web security or statistical learning.

Yale University offers them too.

If you do really well in these classes, sorry, you're still not getting a degree from any of these schools.

However, you can certainly bring up in conversation "Oh, yeah while I was taking classes at Yale..." and be telling the truth.

So, there's that.

If you come across a free product that might help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, let us know!