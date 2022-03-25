Students at Milton Hershey School build tiny homes for camping resort

Students at a local school recently put their skills to the test while building tiny homes for Hershey Camping Resort visitors.

"It's not really that hard, you just figure it out," Makayla Anderson, a junior at Milton Hershey School said. "If you don't know what to do, just ask. Someone's going to help you out, and assist you, and push you, and make sure you're okay."

Anderson says that in her life, she didn't know the best people, and having the chance to work on this project has given her someone to look up to: her instructor.

Joe Fick, carpentry instructor on the project, said that the kids are working an hour to an hour-and-a-half a day.

"This class has done all the finishing parts of it (the project)," Fick said. "The exterior, the interior, the insulating, most of the electric and plumbing. So, it's come a long, long way."

"You just have to go for it," Anderson said. "If you want it, you go get it. I think it's a cool opportunity for girls."