High schoolers dig themselves a new perspective of WWI by carving out trenches

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Students at Solanco High School in Lancaster County were out digging and reconstructing World War I-style trenches as part of a hands-on history lesson on Thursday.

The day of digging also included watching World War I reenactors, cooking a period specific meal and building tools that soldiers used when living in the trenches.

More than 400 students participated in the event, along with several of the school's teaching departments.

"We got T-shirts printed up from our tech department," said social studies teacher Steve McTaggart. "Our family consumer science teacher is making an authentic World War I recipe, and...social studies obviously has taught World War I...What we're basically doing here is trying to give these kids the best we can [of] a day in the life of a World War I soldier."

While students could simply learn about the conditions of the war in a classroom, physically digging added an extra layer to the experience.

"We're trying to make authentic World War I trenches," said McTaggart. "It's pretty much mimicking a 1914 trench because they didn't plan on being in trench warfare. This was like 'Oh my gosh we're getting slaughtered we gotta get some cover.'"

Sophomore and junior students participated in the exercise, with juniors digging a trench on the low ground to mimic the Allies' perspective.

McTaggart says that sort of experience isn't something students can get from a video or book.

"I love technology – we use it all the time, but a screen can't make up for something that's actually tangible that you can touch," said McTaggart. "They'll remember this a lot more than reading an article or watching a video."

The dirt will go back into the ground next week, so that students can do the project again in two years with the next cycle of sophomores and juniors.