Central Pa. students experience possible future careers with the help of VR technology

From plumbing to nursing, a virtual reality program funded by South Central Works PA aimed to show students the opportunities in different trades.

LEBANON, Pa. — Students and staff of the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center (LCCTC) tried their hands at some new careers in virtual reality this week.

Armed with VR headsets and controllers, participants could experience possible future careers hands-on without leaving the classroom.

School superintendents and LCCTC students participated in the pilot program of Transfer Virtual Reality to explore career opportunities in the trades. Participants put on the VR glasses and immersed themselves in the sights, sounds and tools of various industries.

From plumbing and nursing, to welding and carpentry, the pilot program funded by South Central Works PA aimed to show students the opportunities in trades in a modern way.

"One of the fun things is just being able to see them [and] experience the virtual reality for the first time," said Youth Facilitator Kari Martinez. "Some of them have never experienced this type of technology. They can go in and check out different options, play around with it, utilize the tools and kind of see what they want to do in their future."