State lawmakers to push for fair funding of public schools

In South Central Pennsylvania, 34 school districts would see an increase in state funding.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and Democratic state lawmakers will push for what they call fair funding of Pennsylvania schools on June 8 in Harrisburg. They say fair funding would give all public schools the money needed to ensure a quality education.

They want the fair funding formula to be used for all education money. It is a way they say to ensure there is not an unfair education system in Pennsylvania. However, the fair funding formula is currently being used for 11% of state education dollars. In February 2021, Gov. Wolf called for a $1.3 billion investment into public schools to use the fair funding formula. An additional $1.15 billion would ensure no school loses a single dollar in funding using the formula.

According to data provided by PAFairFunding.Org, these are the following school districts in South Central Pennsylvania would see an increase in funding, and the amount of funding they would gain if the fair funding formula were used:

Conewago Valley School District; $3.4 million

Gettysburg Area School District; $1.1 million

Camp Hill School District; $1.3 million

Carlisle Area School District; $354,000

Cumberland Valley School District; $2.9 million

Mechanicsburg Area School District; $4.4 million

Central Dauphin; $10.7 million

Derry Township School District; $4.5 million

Harrisburg City School District; $30 million

Middletown Area School District; $575,000

Steelton-Highspire School District; $2.5 million

Susquehanna Township School District; $3.7 million

Chambersburg Area School District; $2.6 million

Columbia Borough School District; $5.2 million

Conestoga Valley School District; $14.2 million

Eastern Lancaster County School District; $1.2 million

Ephrata Area School District; $2 million

Hempfield School District; $473,000

Lampeter-Strasburg School Districtl $1.8 million

Lancaster School District; $17 million

Manheim Township School District; $6.9 million

Pequea Valley School District; $273,000

Cornwall-Lebanon School District; $1.1 million

Eastern Lebanon County School District; $359,000

Lebanon School District; $10 million

Palmyra Area School District; $1.5 million

Central York School District; $8 million

Dallastown Area School District; $7.9 million

Hanover Public School District; $5.9 million

Northeastern York School District; $938,000

West Shore School District; $1.1 million

West York Area School District; $4.4 million

York City School District; $59 million

York Suburban School District; $7.5 million

In recent months, Democratic lawmakers have pointed out disparities among public schools in Pennsylvania. They have said, the quality of public school education is relying on numbers from almost 30 years ago. In February, Gov. Wolf said, the large majority of school funding is distributed based on school enrollment numbers from 1992, which underfunds growing districts. Because of this, Gov. Wolf said, there are some school districts that would see a 90% increase in school funding if current enrollment numbers were used.

According to the Wolf Administration, the fair funding formula would distribute money based on factors like current head county and district costs. The thought behind it is to ensure better funded districts won't have to keep raising school property taxes to make up for their current funding gap.