Start saving for your child's college with a jump start from the State Treasury

Pennsylvanians can open a PA 529 College and Career Savings Program Guaranteed Savings Plan before the end of May for a chance to win a top award of $5,290.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Treasurer Stacy Garrity today encouraged families to celebrate "529 Day" by starting to save with the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP) before the end of May for a chance to win a top award of $5,290 – or one of ten regional awards of $2,529 in account contributions.

“May 29 is recognized as ‘529 Day’ and it’s an excellent time to let families know about the power of saving with PA 529 accounts,” Garrity said. “Anyone who opens a new PA 529 GSP account during the month of May and saves at least $10, may be eligible to win our top award of $5,290, which is enough to cover a year’s tuition at a Pennsylvania community college, or one of ten regional awards. There’s still a few days left to start saving and win. Now is the perfect time to start saving for a child’s future education.”

The PA 529 College and Career Savings Program has been helping families save and pay for education for more than 30 years, the Treasury said. All PA 529 accounts have significant state and federal tax advantages and can be used for a wide variety of qualifying technical, collegiate and apprenticeship expenses like tuition, fees, books, equipment, room and board, and more.

Also, assets in PA 529 accounts don’t affect a student’s eligibility for Pennsylvania state financial aid, Garrity said.

PA 529 GSP accounts allow families to save at today’s tuition rates to meet tomorrow’s tuition costs. Account earnings are based on college tuition inflation rates, and families can choose a tuition level to save at – from community colleges up to Ivy League universities.

PA 529 GSP accounts opened for a new beneficiary by May 31 and with at least $10 in contributions may be eligible to win the top award of $5,290, or one of ten regional awards of $2,529. All promotion rules and regional designations can be found online.

“I’m so excited to offer these awards to Pennsylvania families to help motivate them to start saving for their child’s future,” Garrity said. “It’s never too early or too late to start saving for education, and PA 529 accounts are the perfect way to save to help pay for your child’s career journey whether that means technical training, community college, a four-year degree or an apprenticeship.”

Additionally, for families with a child born on January 1, 2019, or after, their child already has a $100 Keystone Scholars account to jumpstart their education.

Keystone Scholars accounts are automatically created for every baby born in Pennsylvania and can be linked to a PA 529 account online so families can see their education savings in one place. Parents can visit pa529.com/keystone to activate their child’s Keystone Scholars account. This program uses no taxpayer money, the Treasury said.