Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week.

Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given.

Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA) allege the district has refused to commit to any issues proposed. The existing contract is set to expire on Aug. 31.

“School board members have committed to absolutely nothing. Zero,” said Brandon Solomon, a high-school English teacher and president of the GAEA. “After bargaining for almost an entire year, these stonewalling tactics mean we are still at square one."

"Quite frankly, they are insulting the teachers and educators who have worked so hard to support their students and community throughout the pandemic," said Solomon.

To mark the first day educators will be working under their expired contract, educators and teachers will be at the school board's first meeting of the school year on Sept. 1. They will stand in solidarity outside the Antrim Township building from 5:30-6 p.m.