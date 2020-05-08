School District of Lancaster plans to start school year off with virtual learning

The school board voted to postpone hybrid learning plans until they can be implemented in a safe manor

LANCASTER, Pa. — The School District of Lancaster is now planning to start the school year with virtual learning, according to a release online.

On Tuesday evening, the school board voted to postpone hybrid learning plans.

Superintendent Dr. Damaris Rau says “We intend to implement our hybrid model as soon as we are able to do so in a safe manner. We know that our students do better when they engage with our staff in person.”

There is a virtual townhall on August 13th at 6 p.m. This will outline what is expected of students during virtual learning.