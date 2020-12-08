School District of Lancaster will start school year online

The school board for the SDoL approved the revised plan in a meeting on Tuesday.

The School District of Lancaster will start the school year 100% online after the board approved a new plan Tuesday.

In the revised plan, students will start the year 100% online. Any plans to phase students into the building will need to be approved by the board.

Students will have a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning, along with a minimum amount of learning hours per day.

The plan can be viewed here.