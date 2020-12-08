School District of Lancaster will start school year online

The School District of Lancaster will start the school year 100% online after the board approved a new plan Tuesday.
In the revised plan, students will start the year 100% online. Any plans to phase students into the building will need to be approved by the board.
Students will have a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning, along with a minimum amount of learning hours per day.
The plan can be viewed here.
The board also approved to delay the start of the start of the school year to August 24 for staff memebers and teachers, and the first day of virtual learning to August 31.