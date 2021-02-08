The Science Factory 'to-go van' could be bringing STEM to a school near you

The program is designed to help local schools teach STEM subjects with hands-on exhibits.

LANCASTER, Pa. — With the new school year right around the corner, the Lancaster Science Factory is launching a Science Factory "to-go" van.

Officials with the Lancaster Science Factory say their mission with the van is to inspire students with engaging hands-on learning, and make teaching fun for educators.

With more than 20 exhibits and experiments, the van offers traveling educational programs focused on STEM subjects, and will make its way to local schools throughout the school year.

Amanda Bakay, director of operations at the Lancaster Science Factory, says the factory isn't reaching as many children as they would like to, and hopes the van will "help teachers bring home STEM concepts especially things like math that can be difficult to teach and really help solidify that learning so that children can be life-long learners."

The van will feature multiple different workshops including ones on engineering, chemistry, robotics, and electricity.