Statewide testing plows forward for students despite pleas to federal government to call it off

As many students are just starting to return to the classroom, they will face an immediate test as the federally-mandated statewide exams are pushing forward despite multiple Pennsylvania lawmakers asking the federal government to reconsider its decision.

Statewide tests like the Keystone exam and the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment are normally given in person. However, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that poses a challenge to districts that remain in cyber or hybrid models. It also poses a challenge for districts who are starting to welcome students back to class in person as school leaders must determine how to administer the tests while also following social distancing guidelines.

The US Department of Education has faced pressure from Pennsylvania's Department of Education along with state lawmakers to waive the testing requirements this year. However, the US Department of Education has not yet waivered on its decision.

Pennsylvania's Department of Education responded by giving school districts an option in the state to delay the testing to fall as Acting Secretary Noe Ortega also drafted a letter to the US Department of Education. In the letter, he writes that he understands testing is a federal requirement and that results determine things such as prioritization of schools for support and intervention. However, he notes it's a high task to balance the requirements of the testing with the pandemic's health and safety guidelines.

"It's absolutely time sensitive from the standpoint that it will not be logistically easy," said Republican PA Senator Scott Martin, who is Majority Chair of the Education Committee, earlier this month.

Sen. Martin teamed up with Minority Chair, Democrat Sen. Lindsey Williams, to draft a letter to President Joe Biden which asks to waive the standardized testing requirement for the 2020/2021 school year.

"I would categorize it as a logistical nightmare to try to organize this many kids back into their school physically. They can’t do it all at once. They don’t have the space to do it," said Sen. Martin who added, "with graduation only two months away, little more than, I don’t know how they’re going to be able to pull this off in a short period of time."

Currently, the US Dept. of Education has only issued guidance to states regarding the testing which includes:

Extending the testing window and moving assessments to the summer or fall,

Giving the assessment remotely, where feasible,

Shortening the state assessment, to make testing more feasible to implement and prioritize in-person learning time.