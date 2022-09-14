Local school districts impacted by SeeSaw hack

Seesaw is an online portal and app which allows teachers to communicate assignments and other information to students and parents.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Several local school districts have been affected by a hack of an elementary school learning platform.

The company says inappropriate images were shared through its “messaging” feature.

In a statement, Seesaw said:

"Our team is continuing to investigate the situation and it appears that specific user accounts were compromised by an outside actor. The safety and privacy of our teachers, students, and families is our number one priority and we are taking this extremely seriously. We have blocked additional accounts from being compromised, removed the link from affected accounts, and have temporarily suspended our Messages feature for all users. Our team continues to monitor the situation to ensure we prevent further spread of these images from being sent or seen by any seesaw users. Seesaw’s mission is to create an environment where students can be their best and we’re deeply distressed by the impact on our community because of these appalling actions."

Several school districts in south central Pennsylvania have been impacted, including West Shore, Cumberland Valley, and Susquenita school districts.

Seesaw has temporarily turned off its messaging feature while it investigates the hack to prevent the image from being further spread.

It has also removed the link from any messages, reset passwords of compromised accounts, and taken measures to prevent any other accounts from being compromised.

The company and local districts which use Seesaw are recommending all students, staff, and parents reset their passwords, regardless of whether or not their accounts were compromised.