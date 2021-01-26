School District of Lancaster returns to in-person classes

Students in the School District of Lancaster returned to in-person classes Jan. 25, after months of virtual instruction.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Students in the School District of Lancaster returned to in-person classes Jan. 25, after months of virtual instruction.

The district began a phased reopening in which all elementary students began attending full-time in-person classes.

Middle and high school students are scheduled to come in two to three days a week in separate cohorts.

Sixth, eighth, ninth and 12th grade students resumed in-person learning Jan. 25, while seventh, 10th and 11th grade students will return on Feb. 8.

“I think everybody’s excited and nervous, kind of like the first day of school,” said Superintendent Damaris Rau at the Jan. 19 school board meeting.

One school board member, David Parry, opposed reopening the high school.

“It is really about bouncing epidemiologic risk versus learning harm,” Parry said at the Jan. 12 school board meeting.

The learning harm has already been done, however, according to Superintendent Damaris. She said in-person learning will help curb pandemic-related learning losses.

“Right now we have 1,400 kids failing at least one course. We have over 1,000 kids failing two courses, and we have 906 failing three courses,” Damaris said. “This is its own pandemic.”

Students failing courses are encouraged to come in five days a week. The district is also considering other ways to help seniors in particular graduate on time.

“There’s going to be Saturday school, there’s going to be summer [school],” Damaris.

Lancaster middle and high school students can still choose to learn completely virtually.

However a school survey found 75 percent of families intend to return to in-person classes.

The district is also working to provide vaccines for all its staff.

School District of Lancaster joins a growing list of school districts returning to in-person learning across the country, with federal support.

President Joe Biden last week directed the federal government through an executive order to provide reopening guidance to schools.