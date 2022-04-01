Central Dauphin School District high schools, middle schools will dismiss early this week due to COVID-19

The district's two high schools and four middle schools will dismiss at 1:45 p.m. in an effort to 'preserve transportation services for all students and families.'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Central Dauphin School District (CDSD) announced Tuesday that classes at its high schools and middle schools will dismiss early as part of an effort to preserve transportation services for all students and families.

The move is in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases within the district, school officials said on the CDSD website.

The district said Central Dauphin and Central Dauphin East high schools will close at 1:45 p.m. The district's four middle schools will dismiss at 1:45 p.m. as well.

The policy is effective Tuesday and will last for the rest of the week. The district’s elementary schools will continue to run on normal schedules.

The school district said it will revise class period schedules, which will allow all classes to be held despite the early dismissals. CDSD schools normally dismiss at 2:30 p.m.

In an email to students, CD East principal Jesse Rawls said sports programs will continue, but all other after-school activities are cancelled for the remainder of the week.