Rock Lititz, PCA&D announce launch of college-level education center on Rock Lititz campus

LITITZ, Pa. — Rock Lititz announced Wednesday that it is adding a new education center to its 108-acre campus.

The Academy of Live Technology (ALT), created as part of a partnership with the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and the UK-based Academy of Live Technology at Production Park (formerly known as Backstage Academy), is a response to the live event industry's growth and its goal of next-generation workforce development, Rock Lititz said in its announcement.

The partnership represents a global collaboration, melding the strengths and expertise of Rock Lititz and PCA&D and the British higher education provider, which has provided live production creative, technical, and professional skills to students since its founding in 2011, Rock Lititz said.

"When we began conversations at the Academy for Live Technology, we found in ALT a group of faculty and educational leaders that had the same ethos, the same care for students and the same belief in the future of creatives in our economy," said PCA&D president Michael Molita. "We're excited to partner with ALT and Rock Lititz to create what we believe will be the best live experience design program in the country."

"Rock Lititz offers the same rich community of innovators, experts, industry leaders, rebels and creators -- a perfect place for students to learn," said Lee Brooks, ALT partner and Production Park CEO.

Production Park is Europe's largest campus of live experience studios and professionals.

Construction on the new ALT at Rock Lititz facility is already underway. The new building will adjoin the existing large-scale rehearsal spaces, Studio 1 and Studio 2, Rock Lititz said.

The structure will include 22,400 square feet of classrooms, production space, digital labs and a common area, with the option of expanding to the second and third floors to meet future needs.

A fourth rehearsal studio is also included in the structure, which will accommodate artists who perform at clubs, theaters, and smaller venues, while providing PCA&D students with hands-on experiences in production technology.

The 9,300-square-foot Studio B includes 7,000 square feet of open-span space for rehearsals, product demonstrations and technical training sessions, Rock Lititz said.

Students will attend general education classes at PCA&D's downtown Lancaster facilities, then receive their immersive technical education on the Rock Lititz campus, earning a four-year BFA degree in Live Experience Design and Production.

Student recruitment has begun and the Rock Lititz campus education center will be ready to welcome students in the fall of 2024, Rock Lititz said.

"We have an opportunity to impact the level and access of training available within the live entertainment industry, while also exploring new and alternative approaches to the overall college experience," said Rock Lititz CEO and President Andrea Shirk. "Students will become industry professionals on Day One, learning next to specialty experts and working on active projects.