Red Land High School students put creativity to the test in an effort to change the world

The DaVinci class at Red Land High School is a unique mix of math, science, and tech ed that challenges students to make a new reality.

The hum of a laser printer, the noise of saws, and the effortless grind of multiple 3-D machines makes the DaVinci class at Red Land High School feel more like a futuristic engineering shop.

Every nook and cranny of this space is an idea in process from the complex math problems written on whiteboards to the mix of wires and miscellaneous parts compiled to create something new.

"Everytime someone does something new in the class or has a good idea, they get to ring the gong as kind of like a prize," said senior Bryce Gonder as above him stood the gold instrument fished out of the school's music room to celebrate inventions that students hope one day will change the world.

"The innovation and the thought when a kid comes up with an idea that you haven't thought about or couldn't think about, it's just, it's amazing," said teacher Ian Winn, who admitted some of those ideas even challenge his own knowledge and push him to find solutions never thought of before.

Only limited by their imagination! Step inside the class that's putting creativity to the test. Meet the local students that are working to change the world.

From using a skateboard to play a video game to transforming a hand sanitizer bottle into a refillable marker machine, the ideas at work inside the classroom are only limited by the imagination.

"I built this speaker from scratch," said senior Travis White as he blared the music from his self-built technology constructed from a mix of custom laser cut panels and a 3D printed box. "It's just crazy to see it all actually work together."

The word 'crazy' could be applied to multiple projects the students are tackling. But, the crazy behind the idea is what they hope will make it carry an impact that will reimagine products for a more sustainable future.

"We're just going to keep going until it works," said senior Aidan Campbell who spelled out what seems to be the motto for the class.

Campbell is working with a team of students on an invention that combines exercise with electric as they transfixed an old beat up bike to power an outlet.

"Most of the ideas kids have for this course, they just want to better the environment, the world, and they're just future-thinking kids," said Winn.

Blast off outdoors and scattered in a tree of Red Land's parking lot is the remnants of a misfire of one test rocket. It's part of a competition the students are planning to take part in this spring to earn money and bring the district recognition.

"We've had kids say I wish the day wouldn't stop because they just want to keep working with their hands instead of looking in books all day long," said Winn.

Students rally support for their projects through community donations and in-house funding along with aid from organizations such as the West Shore Foundation.