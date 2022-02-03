Harrisburg park mixes Dr. Seuss and science for Read Across America Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. — March 2 is "Read Across America Day."
The annual event coincides with Dr. Seuss' birthday and serves as an opportunity to spread the joy of reading.
In celebration, Wildwood Park in Harrisburg put on a special "Dr. Seuss Science Series" for children ages three to five.
The class featured stories, rhymes and a craft project to help introduce science through the eyes of Dr. Seuss.
“So today's book was 'Oh Say Can You Seed' and today we got to plant lima bean seeds," said Environmental Educator Richelle Corty. "And so, hopefully be able to see them grow on their windowsill and I get excited about going there and food even. But just making a connection from the book that they read and then seeing it happened in their own home.”
