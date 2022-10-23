Dallastown Elementary Parent Teacher Organization raises money for new playground in York County

The PTO needs $35,000 in order to be able to replace a decades-old piece of playground equipment.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Parents with Dallastown Elementary's Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) are looking to raise thousands of dollars to spruce up the York County school's playground.

Dallastown Elementary PTO President Kristine Cousler-Womack has been raising awareness for fundraising efforts by sliding down the slide every day for more than 100 days.

"It is a PTO responsibility and with a school with only under 200 students, it makes it very difficult to try and raise $35,000 to replace one piece of equipment," said Cousler-Womack We are looking for any kind of financial contribution that we can get from the community. This is not just a school asset it is a community asset."

The playground improvement project began in 2019, raising funds for new swing seats and chains, as well as for painting the USA map on the blacktop. Since then, they've been trying to raise money to replace one of the three larger pieces of equipment on the playground.