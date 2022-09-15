Pottsville Area School District going solar

Newswatch 16's Marshall Keely shows us the new system powering Pottsville Area.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Technology has become an increasingly crucial part of the school environment. Teachers at Pottsville Area High School often blend traditional learning with virtual programs. Each student has a tablet to complete assignments in the classroom and at home. As these devices become more important, so has the school's ability to keep them powered up.

Pottsville Area Superintendent Sarah Yoder says to help with that task, the district has turned to an alternative source of energy.

"It is extremely important, due to the increase in the utility bills, to be able to curb some of those costs. Solar energy is one of those avenues."

In late 2020, the district installed close to 3,200 solar panels atop the middle and elementary school buildings. The panels, which the district is leasing from a private company, now provide 44% of the district's electricity. What the schools don't use, the local electric company buys back.

"Not only receiving solar energy but also selling our solar renewable energy credits, what are known as SRECs. So, we have that full year of the energy plus the SREC revenue."

Yoder says in the first year of operation, the solar panels helped slash the district's energy costs.

"From November of 2020 through October 31, 2021, we had a savings of just over $10,000."

That savings, she says, may only be the beginning.

"We do anticipate earning more due to the increase in electricity," Yoder said. "Since we are generating solar energy, we do get to take advantage of off-peak rates for electricity, so that does provide additional savings to us."

Lower costs for the district and full batteries on the devices helping empower students to learn and grow.