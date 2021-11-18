Top 2 Pennsylvania school pension system execs out of jobs

Executive director Glen Grell and chief investment officer Jim Grossman still have weeks left in their jobs before transitioning to newly created advisory positions.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The top two executives at Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system will leave their jobs, amid two federal investigations and criticism over lackluster investment returns.

The resolutions were approved at Thursday's meeting of the $62 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System's board. Executive director Glen Grell and chief investment officer Jim Grossman still have weeks left in their jobs before transitioning to newly created advisory positions for several more months.