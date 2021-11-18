x
Education

Top 2 Pennsylvania school pension system execs out of jobs

Executive director Glen Grell and chief investment officer Jim Grossman still have weeks left in their jobs before transitioning to newly created advisory positions.
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2006 file photo shows the Public School Employees' Retirement System logo in Harrisburg, Pa. near the main entrance their headquarters. In a report released on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, the Pew Charitable Trust found that the four states with the most endangered pension systems — Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey and Pennsylvania — have been ramping up contributions even faster, averaging annual growth of 16%. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The top two executives at Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system will leave their jobs, amid two federal investigations and criticism over lackluster investment returns. 

The resolutions were approved at Thursday's meeting of the $62 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System's board. Executive director Glen Grell and chief investment officer Jim Grossman still have weeks left in their jobs before transitioning to newly created advisory positions for several more months. 

Six board members — including Gov. Tom Wolf’s appointees and state Treasurer Stacy Garrity — first voiced displeasure in June, saying the system's poor investment performance has cost taxpayers billions of dollars over the prior decade.

