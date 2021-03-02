Pennsylvania Department of Education launches new podcast

The podcast will focus on "the mission and outcomes of education" in the state of Pennsylvania and across the nation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced in a press release on Feb. 2 that it is launching a new podcast, titled “PDE Presents…” with Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega.

According to the release, the podcast will focus on "the mission and outcomes of education" in the state of Pennsylvania and across the nation.

“PDE Presents provides a platform for our guests to discuss a variety of topics in education with an overarching focus on equity,” Ortega said in the release. “I am grateful to educators, learners, and other stakeholders across the commonwealth who are willing to participate in this important and necessary conversation.”

The first episode of the podcast was released on Feb. 2 and featured Secretary Ortega speaking with Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, Superintendent for the Reading School District. Dr. Mumin is the Pennsylvania 2021 Superintendent of the Year and was one of four finalists for the 2021 National Superintendent of the Year. He has over 20 years of experience in the education sector.

The podcast will have new episodes available each month via a playlist on its YouTube channel: YouTube.com/PADeptOfEd. The episodes are curated for school leaders, educators, and other stakeholders, but according to the release, all listeners are welcome.