Penn State's president recommends combining law schools

President Neeli Bendapudi supports combining Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law at University Park into one law school with the primary location in Carlisle

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — After only eight years of separation, Penn State University (PSU) is considering combining their two separately accredited law schools.

President Neeli Bendapudi announced yesterday that she is recommending the schools combine to offer law students a more robust law school experience.

“Both Penn State Dickinson Law [in Carlisle] and Penn State Law [at University Park] have been successful in delivering their outstanding programs of legal education since their separate accreditation; however, it’s clear that bringing Penn State’s two law schools back together as one is the best way to serve law students and, I believe, the right path forward for legal education, including teaching, scholarship, service and community, at Penn State,” Bendapudi said. “I want our law students to know that we are fully committed to you. As we evolve, you will continue to receive an outstanding, fully accredited legal education, as well as professional development opportunities, at your current campus, through graduation. For our faculty and staff, we recognize your tremendous talent and dedication to this University, and we will work closely with you throughout this process.”

Bendapudi said reuniting the schools would allow PSU to concentrate its resources on a single entity and build a stronger law school. The merge would also lead to significant monetary savings over time, allowing the school to better support other services and academics.

The combined law school's primarily location would be in Carlisle. It would be called Penn State Dickinson Law and be led by Penn State Dickinson Law Dean Danielle M. Conway.

In light of the proposal, PSU canceled their search for a Penn State Law dean. Instead, Victor Romero, Penn State Law professor and Maureen B. Cavanaugh Distinguished Faculty Scholar, will act as interim dean beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

Bendapudi will put together a panel of students, faculty, staff and alumni to study and recommend how to best go through with the unification process.

No changes will be made until the panel makes its final recommendations at the end of the spring semester.