Penn Manor High School holds online graduation "with all the elements" of being there in-person

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — It was not the graduation the seniors expected.

Penn Manor High School could not hold their traditional graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

School officials decided they would try to give the students something close to an in-person graduation.

“The key piece that everybody likes is the kids really want to walk across the stage,” said Baron Jones, Penn Manor High School principal.

After some weeks of careful planning, officials came up with a plan.

All 382 seniors were scheduled a time slot to come to school in their graduation robes, along with their families. Each was filmed as they walks across the stage and received their diploma. Student speakers presented their speeches to a camera. The process took three days.

The clips were edited together into a full graduation ceremony, which livestreamed on YouTube Thursday evening.

“I hope you enjoy Penn Manor's first virtual graduation,” graduating senior Isaac Leshok told his classmates in an introduction.

Student speakers chose not to focus on what the pandemic took from their senior year, but rather the accomplishment of making it through school.

“Graduation is a sad, but happy occasion where we're finally relieved from the shackles of what I call high school,” said valedictorian Ryan Dang.

The graduates’ optimism in spite of the pandemic wasn’t a surprise, school officials said.

“I really have to say, the class of 2020, the one thing they’re going to be remembered the most for is their resiliency,” said Jones.

A school choir performance, the Penn Manor tradition of “passing the torch,” and tassel turning rounded out the ceremony, which is now available to watch on YouTube.

“It’s a culmination of the past four years,” said graduating senior Timothy Hermansen. Our journey has been so much more than these past three months.