Tuition freeze at Pennsylvania's 14 state schools will not increase for 4th straight year

Basic tuition for in-state undergraduate students at the PASSHE's member universities has been $7,716 for the last three years.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education announced Thursday it will freeze tuition at its 14 member schools for an unprecedented fourth straight year.

The PASSHE Board of Governors voted to extend the tuition freeze at a meeting this week.

In October 2021, the Board requested $550 million in state funding for the next fiscal year to offset the need for a tuition increase, the PSSHE said.

As part of a renewed partnership between the State System and the Commonwealth, the Board is also seeking $201 million in direct-to-student aid and at least $75 million of the remaining $150 million in federal funding the General Assembly and governor have committed to "continue the robust transformation of state-owned universities," the PASSHE said.



“Pennsylvania’s economy depends on the talented and well-educated graduates from the state-owned universities, and we are focused on providing a quality and affordable public education to students of all backgrounds,” said Cindy Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors. “We are hopeful the legislature supports our funding request so we can maintain the tuition freeze. With all of the other rising costs in our economy, working families should not have to worry about paying more for tuition at a public university.”



Nearly 90,000 students attend a State System university, making it the largest producer of bachelor's degrees in Pennsylvania, the PASSHE said.

Over 88% of the student body resides in Pennsylvania, and 78% of graduates from Pennsylvania are working within the Commonwealth three years after earning their degree, according to the PASSHE.



“The State System is keeping its promise to the General Assembly to redesign, and that process is delivering positive results for our students and for the state,” said State System Chancellor Daniel Greenstein. “With additional investments from the state, the (PASSHE) can freeze tuition so more students can afford a high-quality public higher education as we work together to make Pennsylvania’s workforce stronger.”



Millersville University in Lancaster County and Shippensburg University Cumberland County are two of the PASSHE's 14 member schools.



“Just freezing tuition is not a sustainable strategy without meaningful investment from the Commonwealth,” said Greenstein. “Pennsylvania must invest in its state-owned universities if we want them to continue providing the high-quality, affordable education they were born to deliver.”



Pennsylvania ranks 46th in the nation in terms of investment per student in state-owned, four-year universities, and state funding has declined 35% ($252 million) from 2000/01 when adjusted for inflation, according to the PASSHE.



The PASSHE contends that the need to invest in public higher education is evident in the chronic shortage of college-educated workers.

Today, six in ten jobs require a college degree or credential, but only 51 percent of Pennsylvania workers have that education, according to the PSSHE.

"That talent gap is experienced across health care, information technology, education, and other vital industries and leaves businesses unable to hire the talented people they need to succeed," the PASSHE said.



By freezing tuition for a fourth year, increasing student aid and continuing the System redesign, high-quality education will continue to be accessible to more Pennsylvanians, the PASSHE said.