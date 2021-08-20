Parents in Central Pa. have mixed feelings over their kids going back to school

"I hope my kids can get back to learning the way they're supposed to learn; I'm nervous with the numbers rising," King said.

YORK, Pa. — When the pandemic started back in early 2020, Candice King had to cut hours as a medical technician to focus on her kids.

"With my kids, it was really hard to pick up shifts," she said.

Candice has a 17-year-old, a 13-year-old, and a 10-year-old. Her oldest and middle child have special needs.

"With my son, when I did pick up shifts, he wasn't attending school," King explained. "So, I would have to go home and wake him up, because he didn't even go online to do school that day, like he would just sleep when I was at work."

Most days, she said she felt like pulling her hair out.

"Trying to help them at home and do school and you just do what you have to do," she said. "As a mom, you just do what you have to do."

She says she's anxious about the new school year.

"I hope my kids can get back to learning the way they're supposed to learn; I'm nervous with the numbers rising," she said.

And even through the ups and downs, online school has never been a thought for King, because she believes with her children having special needs, they need in-person learning.

For Matt Dorgan, online school was a learning curve. He says it took his 15-year-old son time to adjust.

"It was definitely a struggle to kind get him to get on that regimen everyday to get on the computer, sign-in, do your work, when you didn't have that structure that you're so used to everyday," he said.

Dorgan says working from home made it easier to make sure that his kids were on top of their school work, but that he's looking forward to his kids going back to school.