PA universities to keep identities through merger

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It was decided last summer that three state-run colleges in our area would merge into one.

Those schools will get to keep their individual identities.

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield will still form a single university with unified leadership as planned by the state.

But the schools will get to keep their names, logos, colors, mascots, and athletic programs.

It's a different case for three schools in western Pennsylvania also set to merge.

They will be known as "Pennsylvania Western University."

Officials say enrollment at all six schools is down and that consolidation will save the state millions of dollars.