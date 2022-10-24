Pa. Senate passes 9/11 curriculum bill

The curriculum would include the historical context of terrorism, details of the terrorist attacks at the world trade center, the pentagon and the crash of Flight 93

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — A new bill has been passed by the Pennsylvania Senate that ensures classrooms are teaching about one of the darkest moments in American history: 9/11.

Pa. schools don’t have a Sept. 11 curriculum that teaches students about the terroristic attack and its impact. One bill is expected to change that.

“The bill is really simple, it directs the Pennsylvania Department of Education to create curriculum standards and materials to make them available to every school district via an online portal," said Senator Kristin Phillip-Hill (R-York County)

The Department of Education has a year to develop the model curriculum. Under the bill, school districts could decide whether or not to adopt it.

The curriculum is expected to include the historical context of terrorism, details of the terrorist attacks at the world trade center, the pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Shanksville.

It would also cover the United States’ recovery and response to the terrorist attacks along with global challenges and consequences.

“I think that anyone who lived through that day has a feeling and understanding of the significance of really how it changed the trajectory of our lives," said Phillip-Hill.

Scott Hershey from East Lampeter Township says it’s hard not to remember Sept. 11.

“I was actually watching live when the second plane struck so, I watched from that point on. it’s probably the longest I've ever watched tv in one sitting," said Hershey.

Now 21 years and three kids later, he makes sure his kids know what happened as well.

“We’ve sat and watched numerous videos about it at home. I think the boys are interested, they want to know, and they ask questions," said Hershey.

He says not all kids know about what happened on 9/11 so he believes it’s important that all schools teach this part of history.