State Dept. of Education: Due to pandemic, last year's standardized test results won't be used to evaluate schools' performances

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Education on Friday released the results of the 2020-21 federally required state-level assessment tests, but said it will not use those results for evaluations due to variables brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the academic year for many schools across the commonwealth.

The standardized tests include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), the Keystone Exams, and the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA).

“Historically, standardized assessment results have been an important part of understanding school performance and our work to close achievement and opportunity gaps," Deputy Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education Sherri Smith said in a press release. " But this year’s results are anything but standard.

"We recognize that the global COVID-19 pandemic brought tremendous challenges to the school year, impacting students, teachers and staff alike, as we worked to protect the public health and safety of everyone in our classrooms. As Pennsylvania reports this federally required data, it urges caution in interpreting results given the unique learning conditions over the past few years.”

Pennsylvania schools had the option to administer the assessment tests at any time between the tradition spring window and the following fall to allow for flexibility as schools navigated the pandemic and its effect on the average school day.

But due to the variability in testing periods, sharply reduced student participation rates, and other factors brought on by COVID-19, the PDE said, it is "improper" to make comparisons between school entities and school years.

“Given these circumstances, the results should not be viewed as a complete, representative sample of all students in the commonwealth, nor should a single assessment during an atypical school year be considered a true metric of student performance,” Smith said. "We will continue to work closely with schools to assist in the planning and implementation of evidence-based programs.”

Participation and achievement data have been added to the Future Ready PA Index, a comprehensive reporting system for presenting school-level data across a broad range of indicators, such as English language acquisition, career readiness, access to advanced coursework, and regular attendance, PDE said.

Annual achievement tests are required under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). PSSAs are administered in grades 3 through 8 for both English Language Arts and Math; and grades 4 and 8 in Science.

The Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA) ensures equitable participation by students who are unable to participate in the general assessments.