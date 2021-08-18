Parents feel pressure to overspend on back-to-school supplies | Money Smart

Ted Rossman with Bankrate.com shared tips to ensure you stay on budget while getting your kids everything they need for the new school year.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Parents feel pressured to overspend on back-to-school shopping, just as much as they do around Christmas time, according to a study done by BankRate.com.

"Back-to-school has really become a robust shopping season in its own right," Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst at BankRate.com said.

New clothing, school supplies, and tech products are just some of the items on checklists for back-to-school. On top of that, social media gives parents more pressure to overspend, specifically millennial parents.

"They want their kid looking and feeling great on their first day," Rossman said.

Rossman tells FOX43, parents will spend an average of $849 on kids in grades K-12, up 8% from last year. For college students, they'll spend $1,200, up 13% from last year.

"I think some of it is the desire for something good and something normal and realizing it's been a weird time and hopefully we're coming out of it," Rossman explained. "I do think there's a danger there of always trying to put your best foot forward, always trying to impress other people. I think if we take that too far that can be a bad thing and can lead to a lot of overspending."

Rossman urges parents to create a budget, stick to it, and involve your kids in the entire process. It can be a teaching tool, he says.

"Maybe you can splurge in one area but then you've got to cut back on something else," he said. "I think there are good lessons to learn on price comparisons, trade offs, and I really like the idea of involving your kids in the decision making."

Rossman also says parents can use social media and other technologies to your advantage by trying to source free or low cost items on resale items. Don't buy something new if you have leftover supplies from previous school years, either, he says.

Other tips BankeRate.com offers include: