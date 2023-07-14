Organizers and volunteers in Carlisle collect school supplies for local children

Organizers say they want to make sure families don't have to make sacrifices to prepare their kids for school.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Today and Saturday, July 15, Walmart shoppers can help local students who need school supplies.

Organizers and volunteers with United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County were outside Friday collecting supplies for their Fill-the-Bus event.

They are looking for pencils, binders, notebooks and more for almost 1,000 local children.

"We don't want families to have to decide between school supplies and having food [or] medicine. It's not the answer for everything but it certainly helps, we're really happy to be involved," said Jason Maddox, the community impact director with United Way.

Students will be able to pick up supplies at the Carlisle Expo Center in August. The Fill-the-Bus effort has locations at local businesses, churches, agencies and offices.