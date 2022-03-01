National Read Across America Day celebrated across Central PA

National Read Across America Day was first launched in 1998 by the National Education Association and marks the nation's largest celebration of reading.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — National Read Across America Day was first established in 1998 by the National Education Association (NEA) and is recognized as the nation's largest celebration of reading.

March 2 also marks another historical milestone, as it falls on the 118th birthday of children’s book author Dr. Seuss.

The point of Read Across America Day is to focus on "Motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone," according to the NEA.

President Joe Biden also proclaimed Wednesday, March 2 as Read Across America Day, calling on today to celebrate learning and giving thanks to the many leaders and community members who invest in America's children.

"Today’s stories and adventures are as diverse as the world in which we live, and by reading them, we come to more fully understand the vibrant diversity of our Nation — and the world," said President Biden.

"This is especially important as young people learn and grow and engage with their own sense of identity," said Biden. "Books build each child’s sense of belonging and can help inculcate respect and empathy for others."

Several libraries, schools, and community organizations are holding special events in celebration of Read Across America Day and here's where you can find them:

National Education Association:

The NEA will be holding a YA Author Chat, where four young adult authors will discuss why diverse books are important for all students and how book choices can make a difference in high school classrooms.

The event is partnered with American publishing company, Simon & Schuster and will take place today on Facebook at 7 p.m.

How will you celebrate Read Across America Day with *your* students? Posted by NEA Today on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Adams County

The Adams County Library will be celebrating reading and Dr. Seuss's birthday all day today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through coloring, crafts, readings throughout the day, and prizes.

Everyone will also get a chance to guess how many buttons are in a jar for a prize, with the winning number representing a significant part of Dr. Seuss's life.

Cumberland County

The Simpson Library is partnering with Grace United Methodist Church to host a Read Across America Day Breakfast on Saturday, March 5, from 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Stop in for whichever breakfast you can make for some classic green eggs and ham, stories, crafts, and games.

Dauphin County

The Wildwood Park is holding a Dr. Seuss Science Series today from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with a registration cost of $5.00

Children ages three to five will enjoy a Dr. Seuss story session full of rhymes, crafts and activities, and an introduction to science through the eyes of Dr. Seuss himself.

Lancaster County

The Adamstown Area Library will be holding a Dr. Seuss Birthday Read-A-Thon all day today in honor of Read Across America Day.

Visitors are encouraged to stop in and read a book in their Dr. Seuss collection. Make sure to let the librarian know how many you read before heading out, as the library hopes to reach their goal of 100 read Dr. Seuss books.

We need your help to reach our goal of 100 Dr. Seuss books read on March 2nd. All ages can participate either in the... Posted by Adamstown Area Library on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Lebanon County

The New Covenant Christian School is holding both an in-person and virtual book fair through March 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with over 5,000 products available for purchase.

Every purchase will go towards the school with a hopeful outcome of curating a love of reading.

York County