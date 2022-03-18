National Civil War Museum joins program to provide free admission to low-income families

Those who receive SNAP benefits can get free admission for up to four people by showing their Electronic Benefits Transfer card, the museum said Friday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The National Civil War Museum announced this week that it has joined a new initiative that will provide free admission to low-income families in an effort to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-visiting habits.

By joining Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), the National Civil War Museum will allow those who receive SNAP benefits to receive free admission for up to four people by showing their Electronic Benefits Transfer card.

Similar free and reduced-price admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 800 museums across the country, the National Civil War Museum said in a press release.

"Museums for All is part of The National Civil War Museum’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences," the museum's release says. "(It) helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities."

Opened in Feb. 2001, the National Civil War Museum, a member of the Smithsonian Institution Affiliations Program, is a nonprofit private educational institution dedicated solely to the American Civil War. It is one of the largest museums in the world which interprets the entire American Civil War from military and civilian perspective.

The Museum preserves and exhibits some of the nation's treasures, including General Robert E. Lee's personal Bible, and more than 24,000 artifacts, documents, and photos.