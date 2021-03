Millersville University announced Sunday that there will be no in-person or online classes due to the University's network being down.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — There will be no classes for Millersville University students on Monday, due to the University's network being down.

Millersville University said Sunday the downed network is impacting internet, Zoom, campus phones as well as other services.

Due to this, there will be no in person or virtual classes on Monday March, 1.

Dining services will be open Monday, and Essential personnel should report to work.