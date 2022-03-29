Central PA middle schoolers take part in 'Construction Wars'

The three-day event gives students an opportunity to sharpen their construction work skills through activities like electrical wiring and brick laying.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of middle school students are in Lancaster County to participate in a hands-on construction experience. ABC Keystone's "Construction Wars" kicked off Tuesday in Rapho Township.

"I think it's been a long-standing problem that folks maybe misunderstand the trades and the opportunities that exist," said Stephanie Larkin, ABC Keystone's VP of workforce development. "And so, what we can do at this age is really give them one of the first sets of exposure to this, and we hope that we peak their interest, and possibly they'll consider a career pathway that involves the trades."

At the event, students will be able to wire electrical circuits, build wooden benches, lay brick, construct PVC pipe projects and bend sheet metal to create toolboxes. They'll also learn basic CPR techniques, safety requirements, construction technology and more.