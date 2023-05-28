Metal-detecting history teacher inspires students 'dig' history

“I love teaching, and I really love metal-detecting,” said Haardt. “I'm hoping that the students appreciate the history that is under their feet.”

Example video title will go here for this video

BOONSBORO, Md. — When Sean Haardt moved to Boonsboro from Houston in 2007 to teach social studies at Middletown High School, he said he didn’t know how much history the area held.

“I knew it was a civil war area, but I didn't know to what extent,” he said.

That same year, he purchased his first metal detector.

“I'd always wanted to do it ever since I was a little kid on the beaches in Rehoboth and saw the guys (going) up and down,” said Haardt. “I love digging up history literally in my backyard.”

Since suiting up with his first metal detector in 2007, Haardt has traveled all over Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania in search of civil war relics. His collection continues to expand with a variety of artifacts including coins, bullets, clothing buttons, and more.

“It's so exciting to dig up that history and think that the last time this artifact or relic saw light was you know, over 150 years ago,” Haardt said.

He added that with the ongoing development of farms that were once battlefields or soldier campsites, metal detecting for these relics is a great way to preserve that history, and he shares every interesting find with his students in the classroom as well.

“I'm surprised that the students don't know more about the fact that Main Street [in Middletown] had hundreds of thousands of troops march up and down for nearly five years on that road that they take to school every day,” he said.

Haardt incorporates his metal detecting finds into the classroom by bringing in relics to pass around the class, and even gifting them in a case, called a Riker box, to students he thinks would appreciate it.

“When I feel like I learned about history, it doesn't feel real to me, because I didn't experience it in any way,” said Josie Andrews, a Middletown High School senior and Haardt’s student of two years.

Andrews received a dropped civil war bullet Haardt had found and cased as a prize for winning a game of Kahoot in his class.

“This is real proof that this actually happened,” she added. “It's not me seeing proof on a screen. It's me holding it in my hand. So it feels really real to me.”

Haardt explained he can tell students get more interested in his history classes when he shares his metal-detecting adventures and findings

“If my teacher had given me Civil War stuff as a kid, I'd be like, ‘Wow, that's really neat.’ So, I guess it's just the kid in me still.”

After 25 years in teaching, Haardt plans on retiring in seven to eight years; however, he wants his passion for history to live on for future generations of students.

“My goal is to get a nice display case in the media center so that the students can see, for future generations. But then also, just kind of preserving the history from other families and farmers and property owners in the area,” he said.

The GoFundMe Haardt created to cover the cost of the display case reached its $1,300 goal in just a week, but he plans to get other local schools in the area a display, as well as donations, to continue.

“I love teaching, and I really love metal-detecting,” said Haardt. “I'm hoping that the students appreciate the history that is under their feet.”

Andrews said that it’s clear Haardt cares about his students and wants them to succeed in school and beyond.

“The way he talks to people, he’s really trying to impact people’s lives,” she said. “I love him. He’s awesome.”

“It's a privilege to be their teacher,” Haardt said. “I really believe that.”