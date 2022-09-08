Mental health continues to be a top priority for school officials

Williams Valley School District says they have multiple resources for students to help guide them through the school year.

YORK, Pa. — COVID-19 has created additional challenges and stressors, especially for students dealing with mental health struggles.

“Mental health, safety, and security of our students are at the forefront of daily decisions," said John Rizzo, the superintendent at Williams Valley School District.

"We’ve seen an increase of anxiety with our children and just the struggles that they’re having to re-engage with their peers, school, [and] academics," said Melissa Brown, a clinical psychologist at UPMC.

School officials want to make sure students feel comfortable in the classroom as they return for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Everything we’re doing, you know at all levels, elementary and secondary, we’re putting the focus on making sure kids feel safe and secure and they are in a good place when they walk into our doors," said Rizzo.

Williams Valley School District says they have multiple resources for students to help guide them through the school year. This year, they will be initiating a program called Rhythm at the elementary school.

“It’s a digital platform that’s going to serve as a screener for all of our elementary students, kind of like a check-in. Every day our students will get into Rhythm and they’ll be able to go in a do a self-check, which will help identify any issues that might be occurring in school or out of school," said Rizzo.

The school district says they already count on two full-time guidance counselors at their secondary school, and recently a coordinator of student services to the school district as well.