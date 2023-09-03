Manchester High School students can 'virtually' get behind the wheel in a CDL and forklift simulator

Northeastern High School, in Manchester, York County, reached their goal to purchase a CDL and forklift simulator for students.

MANCHESTER, Pa. — Students in the Northeastern High School DRIVE program can now practice and get licensed with their new CDL and forklift simulator.

On Thursday night, school administrators will hold a showcasing event to highlight both simulators and give thanks to donors who made the purchase of the equipment possible.

Donors and state lawmakers will be given the chance to see demonstrations of the CDL and forklift simulators.

School administrators said it was long overdue.

The DRIVE Program actually exceeded their goal of $115,000 required to purchase a CDL simulator in March of 2020. As a result of the pandemic and construction delays at the high school, a planned celebratory event with donors had to be postponed.

Since 2020, the DRIVE Program made strides and raised $53,000 for their new forklift simulator.

Chad Forrey, driver's education and CDL instructor at Northeastern High School, said these simulators are helping young people pursue professions they may not have originally thought about.

He added that many drivers in these professions are planning to retire, and these students could take advantage of multiple open positions in the future.



